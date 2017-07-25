× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: A little warmer and a lot wetter

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

Now this is more like it! A cold front has crossed the region bringing us milder temperatures and, more importantly, lower humidity levels.

And it gets even more pleasant on Wednesday, with high temperatures only in the lower 80s. However, with a northeast breeze we can expect more clouds off of the water and a slight chance for a few light showers in the afternoon. But most of us will stay dry.

Things start to heat back up a bit as we head into Thursday and especially Friday. A southwest wind will push temperatures into the upper 80s. An approaching cold front will bring a chance for showers and storms beginning Thursday night, Friday and into Saturday. Some of the wet weather may just linger into early on Sunday. But most of the day is looking dry and milder.

Behind that cold front, temperatures will drop back down into the low-to-mid 80s for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: Very High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1985 F0 Tornado: Hanover Co

