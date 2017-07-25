NFL writer claims Kirk Cousins is league’s most overrated player

NORFOLK, Va. – Many Redskins fans feel quarterback Kirk Cousins is underappreciated. One NFL writer takes an opposite stance.

CBS Sports Senior Writer Pete Prisco says Kirk Cousins is the NFL’s most overrated player on his list of the NFL’s most-overrated players heading into the 2017 season. Prisco says Cousins is “a good quarterback, who shouldn’t be getting great quarterback money. Yes, he’s improved. Yes, he’s a top 10-15 quarterback in the league, but when you really break down his game — numbers included — is he really worth being considered the highest-paid player in the NFL?”

Last week, the deadline for the Redskins to sign Cousins to a long-term contract passed without the two sides reaching a new deal ensuring the QB will be paid $23.9 million in 2017 as he plays the season on a one-year contract under the franchise tag.

Last season, Cousins completed 406-of-606 passes (67.0 percent) for 4,917 yards with 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions for a passer rating of 97.2. He finished the year with single-season team records in attempts, completions and passing yards and matched his team record for 300-yard passing games (seven).

Cousins is entering his sixth NFL season after originally being selected by the Redskins in the fourth round (102nd overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft. For his career, Cousins has appeared in 46 regular season games with 41 starts, completing 1,025-of-1,556 pass attempts for 12,113 yards with 72 touchdowns and 42 interceptions.