Man sought after robbing Newport News Quality Inn at gunpoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police are looking for a man who robbed the Quality Inn at 945 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard on Tuesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the hotel at 5:37 a.m. in reference to the robbery.

The clerk told officers she had been robbed at gunpoint.

A man with a bandana covering the lower part of his face allegedly entered the business armed with a handgun. He demanded cash from the clerk, who complied by opening the register. The man took the cash and left the hotel toward Traverse Drive.

He is described as a black male, 5'10" tall, approximately 240-260 pounds, about 40-years-old. He had a light beard, close-cut hair, and a medium-brown complexion. He was last seen wearing a blue short-sleeved shirt with white stripes, blue jeans, white shoes, and the blue/white bandana covering his face.

Anyone with any information about the robbery or suspect is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.