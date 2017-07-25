Man pleads guilty for 2016 Gloucester County fatal shooting

GLOUCESTER Co., Va. – A man has pleaded guilty for the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old in January 2016.

Dijon Whitter pleaded guilty to charges of Second Degree Murder, two counts of Malicious Wounding, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony and Assault.

Deputies were called to Gill Lane and Ditchley Drive for reports of gunshots.

There was a party down the street, and four people were shot, police said.

Officials said one person was found dead in a car the night of the incident.

Three other victims got a ride down the road to Nuttall’s Country Store, which is located a little over a mile down the street from the incident.

Law enforcement met with the victims at the store.

The victim who was fatally shot was identified as 18-year-old Joshua Steven Morrison.