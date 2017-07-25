Kansas City Chiefs hire Mike Vick as coaching intern

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. – Last month, transcendent quarterback Mike Vick told News 3’s Mitch Brown he doesn’t see any NFL QB playing the game the way he played it. Now Vick has a chance to teach QBs the way he played.

The Kansas City Chiefs hired Vick as a coaching intern. The Newport News native and soon-to-be Virginia Tech Athletics Hall of Fame enshrinee was on the field Tuesday as Kansas City conducted its first practice of training camp.

There's a familiar face helping #Chiefs QBs at camp this year. Michael Vick is one of Andy Reid's coaching interns. More on this later. pic.twitter.com/cTlpQBGYvo — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) July 25, 2017

Vick played under current Chiefs head coach Andy Reid from 2009 to 2012 in Philadelphia. Kansas City traded up and used a 2017 first round draft pick (10th overall) on Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Incumbent Alex Smith is 41-and-20 in four seasons as the Chiefs starting quarterback.

“He’s one of those guys that whatever he wanted to do, he could do,” Reid told Chiefs.com. “He could go into TV, radio, coaching, whatever, I mean he he’s a good people person, you know he’s quiet, but he’s a good people person and he speaks well, and just has a good way about him.”

“There aren’t that many people in the world who have that kind of experience at the position,” Alex Smith told the website. “Mike’s obviously a guy that, certainly a lot of us in my generation, early on we’re in awe of, and then to watch him as I was in high school and college and then to play against him in the pros for a lot of years, that’s always been crazy and exciting and always try to aspire to be like.”