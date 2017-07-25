Hampton Roads Regional Jail inmate dies after being admitted to hospital

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The death of a Hampton Roads Regional Jail inmate is under investigation.

The jail confirms inmate Frederick Mitchell, 57, passed away Tuesday morning at Maryview Medical Center.

He was admitted into the hospital Monday due to a sickness. The jail says he had “multiple conditions,” but did not specify further.

Mitchell was serving a two-and-a-half year sentence for Possession with Intent to Distribute out of Norfolk.

No further details are known at this time. This incident remains under investigation.

