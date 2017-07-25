Deer on runway causes minor plane crash at Franklin airport

FRANKLIN, Va. – A single-engine plane ran off the runway at Beverly Rose Municipal Airport in Franklin on Monday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the pilot, Donald Wayne Miller of Florida, was attempting to land the Piper PA-460 350 Fixed-Wing plane when a deer came onto the runway.

Miller steering onto the soft grass and the landing gear gave out, causing the plane’s nose to come in contact with the ground.

Miller was not injured in the incident.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified.