Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Health expert Stefanie Freeman explains why some everyday care items might not be so good for you. Discover what alternatives are available to help you live a healthier life.

As a special Coast Live offer, the first 10 people to visit steffreeman.com and sign up for a Young Living Premium Starter Kit will receive a free bottle of oil, a book about oils, and a copy of Stef's book, Life's A Journey, Are You Packed?