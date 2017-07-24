Virginia Symphony Orchestra to perform music of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone at Chrysler Hall

NORFOLK, Va. – Calling all Potterheads!

The Virginia Symphony Orchestra will perform music to Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone live at Chrysler Hall.

The event is part of the Harry Potter Film Concert series and will take place on November 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Audiences will be able to watch the film on a 40-foot screen while hearing the live symphony orchestra perform every note from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 11 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com and at the Scope Arena Box Office.

For more information on the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, please visit www.harrypotterinconcert.com.