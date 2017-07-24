Virginia hits top 10 in least expensive, largest increase in gas prices

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia has ranked seventh in the U.S. for having the least expensive gas prices, but also ranked ninth in the largest weekly increase in gas prices.

Virginia’s average is currently $2.07 per gallon, which is five cents higher than last week and 10 cents higher than last year.

Hampton Roads pricing is also at $2.07 per gallon of regular gas, six cents more than last week and 16 cents higher than this time last year.

The U.S. average is $2.28, three cents more than a week ago and the largest seven-day increase since before Memorial Day.

“Demand has remained strong as gasoline stocks dip for a fifth consecutive week, driving up prices at the pump,” said Georjeane Blumling, spokesperson for AAA Tidewater Virginia. “For much of the summer, gas prices have been fairly cheap. Those days are in the rearview mirror.”