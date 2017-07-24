Virginia Beach officials recommend canceling Holiday lights at the Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A 20 year tradition could be ending in Virginia Beach.

City officials presented Mayor Will Sessoms and City Council with a recommendation letter to end the Holiday Lights at the Beach event.

The letter said the harsh, salty environment, aging displays and requirement to install ground fault circuits make the displays unsafe.

Holiday Lights displays over 300 lighted scenes during the holiday season along the beach and boardwalk.

Displays are owned by the city and during the off-season the city leases warehouse space to store the frames.

Officials suggested that the 2017 Holiday Lights program be canceled and said it should be replaced with multiple displays and activities in the three Oceanfront parks.

Click here to read the entire letter.