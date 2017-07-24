HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Scott Smith from Kill Devil Rum stops by with three summer flavors and a little Outer Banks history lesson.
Summer Rum Tasting on Coast Live
-
20 years later, brutal murder of Outer Banks woman remains unsolved
-
Photos: Waterspouts spotted in Dare County – July 10
-
Great white shark tracked off North Carolina coast
-
We are celebrating National Wine Day (of course we are) on Coast Live
-
Three local destinations named Top Summer Travel Hot Spots
-
-
It’s Corey Crockett from NOW 105 with our music news on Coast Live
-
Watch: Independence Day celebrations in Hampton Roads and the OBX
-
Navy Sailor admits to throwing plastic disks that washed ashore in Kill Devil Hills into ocean
-
Win delicious prizes from Kolache Factory on Coast Live!
-
Possible unexploded ordnance found on new OBX island
-
-
New waterpark opening in the Outer Banks
-
Where to see the 2017 total solar eclipse
-
Multiple shark sightings close down local beaches temporarily