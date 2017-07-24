HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Chef Matthew May returns with three fresh spins on classic homemade hummus.
Summer Hummus Recipes on Coast Live
-
Chef May makes prosciutto wrapped shrimp on Coast Live
-
Fondue fun for Mother’s Day on Coast Live
-
Harris Teeter recalls hummus due to possible listeria contamination
-
Award-winning chef shares tricks for creating restaurant quality recipes at home on Coast Live
-
Getting a taste for the 2017 East Coast She-Crab Soup Classic on Coast Live
-
-
80/20 Burger Bar creates plant-based menu for fundraiser in Norfolk
-
National Mac and Cheese Day on Coast Live
-
Vegetable Preservation and Preparation on Coast Live
-
Making scallop tacos with Chef Jacqui on Coast Live
-
Celebrity chef Charles Chen has cool summer recipes on Coast Live
-
-
COVA Magazine checks out gourmet ideas that start with Girl Scout Cookies on Coast Live
-
Vegan BBQ ideas on Coast Live
-
Making summer special with Chef Jacqui on Coast Live