× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: A chance for storms and a cool down

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another hot day but not as hot… A cold front will slowly push through the area today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with more clouds in the morning and more sun in the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are possible, especially this afternoon. Highs will climb into the low 90s this afternoon with heat index values near 100.

The front will stall to our south on Tuesday. We will see a bit more sunshine mix in and a smaller chance for storms. Temperatures will be closer to seasonable, in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Wednesday is looking like the nicest day of the week. Highs in the mid 80s, with lower humidity and mostly dry conditions. Another front will approach on Friday, increasing the chance for showers and storms.

Today: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs near 90. Winds: W/NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 24th

2000 F0 Tornado: Virginia Beach

2000 Flash Flooding: Southeast Virginia

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.