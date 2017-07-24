Bush’s Baked Beans issues voluntary recall for three products due to can defects

Bush Brothers & Company has issued a voluntary recall for some of their cans of baked beans recently sold nationwide in retail stores.

The recall applies to certain 28-ounce cans of Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans and Original Baked Beans because the cans may have defective side seams.

So far, the issue hasn’t caused any illnesses or other consequences, but it may allow the cans to leak, or could lead to the beans becoming spoiled.

The company says they issued the recall after the defect was discovered during quality assurance checks. The can supplier was notified and the problem has since been corrected.

The recall only affects the following flavors and lot codes (which are printed on the bottom of the can):

BUSH’S BEST® BROWN SUGAR HICKORY BAKED BEANS 28 ounce with UPC of 0 39400 01977 0 and Lot Codes 6097S GF and 6097P GF with Best By date of Jun 2019

BUSH’S BEST COUNTRY STYLE BAKED BEANS 28 ounce with UPC of 0 39400 01974 9 and Lot Codes 6077S RR, 6077P RR, 6087S RR, 6087P RR with the Best By date of Jun 2019

BUSH’S BEST ORIGINAL BAKED BEANS 28 ounce with UPC of 0 39400 01614 4 and Lot Codes 6057S LC and 6057P LC with the Best By date of Jun 2019

Consumers who have purchased the product listed above are urged to call Bush’s Consumer Relations at 1-800-590-3797 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday for instructions. Information may also be found on the www.bushbeans.com web site.