Sunday, July 23 is National Parents’ Day!

In May we celebrated our mothers and in June we celebrated our fathers…now it’s time to honor both!

National Parents’ Day was established by President Bill Clinton in 1994 and takes place on the fourth Sunday in July.

So show a little extra love to your parents, or visit someone who is like a parent to you!

