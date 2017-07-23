Jordan Spieth holds on to win The Open, capturing his third major championship

SOUTHPORT, U.K. – It got dicey for Jordan Spieth on the 15th and 16th holes on championship Sunday. After recovering from a shot that landed on the practice range at hole 13 and bogeying, Spieth went on to birdie hole 14, eagle hole 15, and then birdie holes 16 & 17.

With his win at -12 under, Spieth is the youngest American to win the Open Championship and joins Jack Nicklaus as the only players to win three legs of the Grand Slam before turning 24.

Matt Kuchar, the 17-year PGA Tour veteran finished at -9 under to finish in second.

The capturing of the Claret Jug for Spieth marks his third major championship win in his brief five-year professional career. Four days from his 24th birthday, Spieth now has 3/4 of a Grand Slam. That makes two straight wins for Spieth on the tour in as many starts.

Virginia Beach’s Marc Leishman finished tied for sixth with a -4 under effort.