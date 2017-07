HAMPTON, Va. – A person has died after being shot in Hampton early Sunday morning in the 100 block of Lassiter Drive.

When police arrived, they found a female with a gunshot wound. The Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue pronounced her deceased on scene.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

The homicide is still being investigated. Call 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you have any information.

