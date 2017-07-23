Chesapeake Correctional Center inmate dies after medical emergency

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – An inmate at the Chesapeake Correctional Center died early Sunday morning after having a medical emergency.

It happened just before 1 a.m.

Correctional security staff and medical staff responded to the housing unit and started CPR and lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived and took over.

At approximately 1:57 a.m., the inmate was pronounced dead.

The Chesapeake Police Department is conducting an investigation into the death and the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office is conducting an internal investigation.

The inmate has been identified as Renarto Mizzell, 47. Mizzell was serving a four year sentence for forgery.