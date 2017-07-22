× Sunday’s First Warning Forecast: Tracking extreme heat and late-day storms

***A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 8 PM Sunday for most of eastern Virginia and eastern North Carolina. Heat index values will reach 105 to 110.***

It will be mild overnight with lows in the upper 70s to near 80, with a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm.

Another scorching day on tap for Sunday. Highs will soar into the mid and upper 90s with heat index values 105-110. Keep yourself safe out in the heat! Another chance for some isolated showers and storms. Mainly late afternoon and evening. There is a chance for the storms to become strong to severe.

We are tracking a cold front for Monday, which will bring better chances for some showers and storms. It will still be hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Some relief finally! Tuesday expect highs in the mid and upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. Looks like we’ll continue to trend in the 80s through Friday.

Tonight: A slight chance for an isolated shower or storm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: SW around 10 mph.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and clouds. Hot and humid. Highs in the mid and upper 90s. Late afternoon showers and storms possible (30%). Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and storms (30%). Lows in the mid and upper 70s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity

