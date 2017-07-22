Single engine plane crashes in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Virginia State Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a plane crash Saturday night.

According to Virginia State Police, a fixed wing single engine Piper aircraft crashed near the intersection of South Cherrygrove Road and Greenway Road in Suffolk.

The call for the plane crash came in just before 8 p.m.

Troopers report the plane has been located in an open field off Cherrygrove Road and Greenway Road and the pilot is no longer on scene.

Tim Kelley with the City of Suffolk says no injuries were reported.

The FAA has been notified.

News 3 has a crew headed to the scene, look for more updates on this developing story on News 3 at 11.