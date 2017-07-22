Food Lion giving customers chance to win up to $100 in free groceries

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Food Lion is giving one lucky customer at every store the chance to win up to $100 in free groceries every day during their Grocery Giveaway.

The giveaway lasts until August 1.

More than 14,000 customers will enjoy the savings through this “pay it forward” program.

To enter, customers purchase a combination of any five participating items in one transaction and scan their MVP card at checkout.

Participating items are clearly tagged on store shelves and can also be found at www.foodlion.com/grocerygiveaway.

The promotion is running at all participating Food Lion stores. For more information, as well as the official rules, click here.