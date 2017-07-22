Coast Guard searching for missing man in Currituck Sound

WILMINGTON, N.C. – The Coast Guard, along with other agencies, are searching for a missing man in the Currituck Sound.

Watchstanders in Wilmington were alerted Saturday around 1 p.m. that a 45-year-old man went missing while tubing behind a pontoon boat in the Currituck Sound near Duck, North Carolina.

The missing man was wearing an orange bathing suit and was not wearing a life jacket.

Sector North Carolina watchstanders launched a 29-foot response boat in Nags Head at about 1:10 p.m. They also divered an already-airborne MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City at 1:30 p.m.

“Anyone with information about the missing man should contact the Sector North Carolina Command Center at 910-362-4015,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Jared Stanton, operational unit controller for the case.