CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake Animal Services is looking for the owner of a black 300 pound pig.

“We know they’re sneaky little buggers, but check your barn to see if your sweet little butter ball has gone missing!” Chesapeake Animal Services said on their Facebook page.

The pig was brought in as a stray, so she’s not available for adoption yet.

They’re hoping social media will help her find her way back home.