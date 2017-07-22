5-year-old boy nearly drowns at James City County Pool

James City County, Va. — A 5-year-old boy nearly drowned in a pool at the Chickahominy Riverfront Park.

Officials say this happened just after 1:30 P.M. Saturday afternoon.

The child was in the care of his aunt, uncle, and grandparents at the time of the incident.

When the uncle could not hear the child playing in the pool, he ran over and found him at the bottom of the pool.

The uncle quickly grabbed the child from underwater, he was not breathing at this time.

Lifeguards performed CPR, and was able bring a faint pulse back to the child.

The child was then airlifted to VCU Medical Center with what officials considered life threatening injuries.

Right now, there’s no word on the 5-year-old’s condition.