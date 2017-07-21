Suffolk Police need your help to find James Brown

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police in Suffolk need your help to find a wanted suspect.

They’re looking for James Milton Brown Jr. on charges of burglary and robbery. He is bald with a slender build, is approximately 5’10” – 6′ and has 6-8 piercings in his face.

He also goes by the nickname J.B. or an alias of Tyrese Pharrell.

Police say they believe he is still in Suffolk, but he also has connections in New Jersey.

If you have any information about where he is, you can anonymously submit a tip to Crime Line. There are three ways to report any information.

Call – 1-888-LOCK-U-UP

Text – “SPDVATIP” plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES)

Web – Suffolk Crime Line

Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line call results in an arrest, the caller is eligible for a reward up to $1,000.