Norfolk house fire displaces 4 people

NORFOLK, Va. – A house fire on Ivaloo St. has damaged a home and displaced 4 residents.

Norfolk Fire Officials tell News 3 they got called to the home in the 200 block around 6:30 a.m. for a structure fire. After about 25 minutes the fire was under control but the home is a total loss.

Investigators said the fire started in the back of the home near the kitchen and back bedroom. The cause is still under investigation but officials do not believe it to be suspicious.

With serious heat in the forecast firefighters are taking extra precautions to protect themselves. They say if the fire had been in the afternoon it would this would have proved more challenging.

