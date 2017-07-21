× Life-size dinosaurs invade Hampton Roads this weekend

NORFOLK, Va. – The nation’s largest dinosaur exhibit is taking over Norfolk Scope this weekend.

‘Jurassic Quest’ has over 80 life-size animatronic dinosaurs that visitors can interact with.

In addition to the dinosaur exhibit, they’ve got bounce houses, dinosaur rides, face painting, crafts and more.

The show opens Friday, July 21 at 3pm and runs all weekend long.

Tickets are $18 for kids and $16 for adults. VIP kids tickets are $29 and include unlimited rides, tours and games.

For hours and ticket information check out their website.