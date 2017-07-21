× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Extreme heat through the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

***Heat Advisory from 10 AM to 8 PM today for most of eastern Virginia and eastern North Carolina. Afternoon heat index values will reach 105 to 110.

More heat and humidity… Highs will climb into the mid and upper 90s this afternoon but with the humidity it will feel like 105 to 110. We will see sunshine this morning with clouds building this afternoon. Isolated showers and storms will “pop-up” this afternoon. Severe storms are not expected today. Temperatures will drop into the upper 70s tonight with partly cloudy skies.

Humidity will increase for the weekend and it will stay very hot. Expect highs in the mid 90s on Saturday and upper 90s on Sunday. Dew point values will climb into the mid 70s. That will push afternoon heat index values to near 110°. We will see partly cloudy skies this weekend with scattered showers/storms popping up each afternoon to early evening. Strong to severe storms are possible.

Rain and storm chances will increase early next week as a cold front moves in. Temperatures will drop into the mid 80s next week.

Today: AM Sun, PM Clouds, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the upper 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, PM Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 21st

1995 Severe Thunderstorm Wind Damage: Somerset Co

