Driver loses control of vehicle in Virginia Beach crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A driver is being treated for injuries following a single vehicle crash in the 700 block of Princess Anne Rd. Friday evening.

At approximately 6:27 p.m., dispatchers received a call that an adult male lost control and crashed his vehicle into a large ditch while traveling southbound on Princess Anne Road.

Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance transported the driver to a local hospital. At this time, he does not appear to have any life threatening injuries.

Police suspect that alcohol may be a contributing factor to the incident.

Princess Anne Rd. was closed for a short period of time following the accident, but has since re-opened to all traffic.

While there is no additional information available at this time, the investigation remains ongoing.