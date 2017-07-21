Disaster resource center now open for victims involved in fire at Chesapeake Crossing last week

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – It’s been nearly a week since many people lost their homes from a fire at the Chesapeake Crossing Senior Apartment Complex.

A disaster resource center is open at The New Galilee Missionary Baptist Church through the weekend.

The Red Cross and other organizations, including Senior Services of Southeastern VA, Meal on Wheels America and the Salvation Army Hampton Roads Area Command are providing assistance and hope for the 150 seniors that lost their homes and belongings.

Victim Barbara Peppers said, “I need furniture I need everything because I lost everything, but God is good. He’ll watch out for me.”

Peppers is a diabetic and tells News 3 is a diabetic and mentioned she hasn’t had a good mean since last week. She and other victims took advantage of what’s inside the disaster resource center.

“Snacks in there for us to eat,” Peppers added. “The police department was giving out i.d’s and people that lost their i.d’s and driver’s license.”

Red Cross Disaster Program Manager, Perla Santillan said, “Of course we have case workers from the American Red Cross, health services, mental health services in case they need to talk to us.”

The Red Cross said it’s the largest relief center they’ve put on since Hurricane Matthew hit Hampton Roads last year.

Transportation was also provided for seniors to the center.

Victims only hope the resources provided can help get their life back to normal.

“Hopefully by the end of this month or by the end of next month I’ll have somewhere to stay,” Peppers added.

The disaster resource center will be open though the weekend from 9 a.m to 5 p.m until July 23.

However the Red Cross said they will continue to provide individual assistance to those that need it.