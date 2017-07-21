Citizen complaints lead to drug bust, arrest at Northampton County home

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, N.C. – A Northampton County man was arrested Friday during a drug bust at his home.

The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on the home in Woodland after receiving citizen complaints.

The resident, Steannie Chaplin Sawyer, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony maintaining of a dwelling for the purpose of selling or storing a controlled substance.

“Thanks to Sergeant Sledge’s due diligence and hard work on combating the illegal drug trade, 63 dosages of heroin with a reported weight of approximately 1.2 grams will not be reaching the streets of Northampton County,” said Sheriff Smith in a statement.

He went on to say, “The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office will not tolerate those who choose to pollute our community with poison.”

Sawyer was presented before a magistrate where probable cause was found for his arrest. He was given a secured bond of $10,000. His first appearance is scheduled for July 27.