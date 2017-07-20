TMZ report: Chester Bennington of Linkin Park commits suicide

Traffic on Corprew Avenue in Norfolk rerouted due to water main break

Posted 2:10 pm, July 20, 2017, by , Updated at 03:05PM, July 20, 2017

US singer Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs during the second day of the 43rd edition of the Pinkpop Music Festival at Landgraaf, in the south of the Netherlands, on May 27, 2012. (MARCEL VAN HOORN/AFP/GettyImages)

LOS ANGELES –  Chester Bennington, the lead singer of the rock band Linkin Park, has committed suicide, according to a report from TMZ.

TMZ says Bennington hanged himself inside a home in Palos Verdes Estates in Los Angeles. His body was found Thursday just before 9 a.m. PST.

Bennington was 41-years-old.

This is a developing story.

If you are depressed and need someone confidentially to talk to, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is open 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255. 