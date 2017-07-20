TMZ report: Chester Bennington of Linkin Park commits suicide

LOS ANGELES – Chester Bennington, the lead singer of the rock band Linkin Park, has committed suicide, according to a report from TMZ.

TMZ says Bennington hanged himself inside a home in Palos Verdes Estates in Los Angeles. His body was found Thursday just before 9 a.m. PST.

Bennington was 41-years-old.

This is a developing story.

If you are depressed and need someone confidentially to talk to, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is open 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255.