O.J. Simpson granted early release after parole board vote

A Nevada parole board granted O.J. Simpson parole Thursday.

“You are low risk to re-offend on our guidelines,” parole board member Tony Corda said.

Simpson was sentenced in 2008 to up to 33 years in prison for kidnapping, armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. He could be released as early as October.

“I’ve done my time,” Simpson said. “I’ve done it as well and as respectfully as I think anyone can.”

Simpson has served nine years of a nine-to-33-year sentence for an armed robbery and kidnapping in Las Vegas in 2007. Now 70, Simpson appeared alert, engaged, and quick to smile, letting out a hearty laugh when Parole Board Chairman Connie Bisbee accidentally said he was aged 90.

“I feel like it,” he said, laughing.

Still, at the parole hearing, he deflected responsibility for that Vegas crime and said he was misled by associates around him, who he said then turned on him in court.

“Unfortunately, they got a get-out-of-jail-free card when they said ‘O.J. told me (to do it),'” Simpson said. “Nothing I can do about that.”