Four displaced after Deep Creek house fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a fire in the Deep Creek area of the city.

Crews were called to the 900 block of Poplar Ave. at approximately 4:06 p.m. and arrived on scene at approximately 4:12 p.m., where they found heavy smoke coming from all openings of a single family home.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control at 4:37 p.m.

The fire caused significant damage to the entire structure.

Three adult residents of the home and one child will be displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting two members of the residence. The other two have made their own lodging arrangements.

The City of Portsmouth sent two fire engines for assistance due to the extreme temperatures outside.

At this time, the cause of the fire is under investigation.