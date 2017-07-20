Coast Guard searching for missing swimmer off Outer Banks coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. – The Coast Guard is searching for a swimmer who went missing off Corolla Beach in North Carolina on Thursday.

Authorities received a call at approximately 1:55 p.m. that a 30-year-old male was seen by his wife and friend going underwater and not resurfacing at approximately 12:45 p.m.

The missing swimmer is a black male who is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue and orange bathing suit.

Watchstanders in the Sector North Carolina Command Center in Wilmington issued an urgent marine information broadcast, diverted an already-airborne MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City, and launched a 47-foot Medium Life Boat crew from Station Oregon Inlet in Nags Heat at approximately 2 p.m.

The Coast Guard arrived on scene and joined Corolla Ocean Rescue lifeguards and local police in the search.

Anyone with information about the missing swimmer should contact the Sector North Carolina command center at (910) 343-3800.