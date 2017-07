CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A 28-year-old man was killed late Wednesday in a crash on Route 58 at the Suffolk city line, near the Hampton Roads Executive Airport.

Chesapeake Police were dispatched to the scene at 11:10 p.m.

Police say the vehicle was traveling westbound when it left the roadway and hit a tree. The driver, 28-year-old Nathaniel Forester, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.