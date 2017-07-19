× Woman hurt in overnight shooting in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – A woman is taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after an overnight shooting.

Police tell News 3 it happened in the 1200 block of Blythewood Lane just before midnight.

Suffolk Police said it is an adult female who was shot, but she is expected to be ok.

The woman was taken to a local hospital following assessment and treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

The shooting is still under investigation.

