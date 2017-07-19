× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Extreme heat on the way again

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Extreme heat making a comeback… Temperatures will start in the mid 70s this morning with a nice mix of sun and clouds. A few areas of patchy fog are possible. Highs will reach to near 90 this afternoon but with the humidity it will feel more like the mid 90s. Expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon with an isolated shower or storm possible.

Heat and humidity will climb to end the week. Highs will return to the mid and upper 90s Thursday through the weekend. With the humidity, heat index values will reach into the triple digits each afternoon. It will feel like 105 to 110 for Friday and the weekend. We will see plenty of sunshine with a few clouds mixing in. A “pop-up” shower or storm is possible but most areas will stay dry.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs near 90. Winds: SW/S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW/S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Don falls apart in the southeast Caribbean Sea.

We are watching a low pressure system more than 1100 miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands. Some slow development of this system is possible during the next day or two while it moves toward the WNW at 10 to 15 mph. After that time, environmental conditions are forecast to become unfavorable for development.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (30%)

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 19th

1997 Severe Thunderstorm Wind Damage: Hertford Co, Northampton Co

2007 Widespread Thunderstorm Wind Damage South Central and Southeast VA

