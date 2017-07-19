Insanity review scheduled for woman who fatally stabbed mother in 2015

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A woman charged with stabbing her mother to death in 2015 is back in court today for a review of her mental state.

Police say in 2015, 22-year-old India Johnson stabbed her mother, 49-year-old Annanaya Hugh Kong in the neck, shoulders, head, arms and legs. Police report they found Kong locked in the back bedroom with stab wounds. She was pronounced her dead on scene.

Court documents show Johnson called the police after the incident and was found in the home covered in blood. These same documents say Johnson told police she sees demons and angels.

Police said the stabbing stemmed from an argument, but Johnson did not know her mother was dead until police informed her later that day where she became noticeably upset saying she was sorry.

One year ago, a judge ruled Johnson remain in intense treatment and undergo psychiatric evaluation.

Wednesday morning in Circuit Court, Johnson is expected to appear for a Reason of Insanity Review after she pleaded not guilty to the crime by reason of insanity last year.

At the appearance, a judge will decide whether to send Johnson back to the hospital, release her with conditions or simply release her.

