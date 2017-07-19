Portsmouth man sentenced to 15 years for dealing heroin, meth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A Portsmouth man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison for conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine.

According to court documents, 38-year-old Christopher Robin Dennis led police on a high speed chase while attempting to elude arrest.

Dennis sold heroin and methamphetamine to a cooperating witness in Portsmouth.

He is a 15-time convicted felon with a history of eluding police and dealing drugs. He was sentenced as a career offender.