First Warning Forecast: Tracking extreme heat

The heat is on! Extreme heat is on the way. If you thought today was hot, get ready for even hotter temperatures.

Expect warm and muggy conditions this evening with a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s tonight with mostly clear skies.

Even warmer to end the work week, as high pressure builds over the region. Temperatures will climb to the mid and upper 90s, with triple digit heat index values. It will feel like 100 to 105 on Thursday, and 105-110 on Friday. Plenty of sunshine for both Thursday and Friday. There is still a slight chance for a “pop-up” afternoon shower or storm. Most areas however, will stay dry and hot. A heat advisory will more than likely be issued for Friday afternoon, through the weekend.

The heat continues into the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday in the mid and upper 90s. It will once again feel like 105-110 both days. Partly cloudy skies on Saturday with a chance for showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon. Sunday is looking a bit drier and hotter.

Hang on! We’re tracking more 90 degree temperatures to start your work week. Highs in the mid 90s on Monday with an afternoon shower or storm. Temperatures on Tuesday will fall to the lower 90s, with a shower and storm chance.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and clouds. Hot and humid. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid and upper 70s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

We are watching an area of low pressure located midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles. The system is moving into a drier and

more stable air mass, and the associated shower activity is decreasing. Little or no development is likely to occur as the system moves toward the west-northwest or northwest at 10 to 15 mph

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

