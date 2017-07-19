City of Chesapeake to open Disaster Resource Center for fire victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The City of Chesapeake is holding a "one-stop-shop" event for all of the people affected by this weekend's massive Chesapeake Crossing apartment fire.

The fire claimed the lives of three tenants and displaced more than 150 people.

The event will run from Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23. The Disaster Resource Center will open between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. According a news release from the city, there will be resources and assistance from both government and private agencies including Boyd Homes, ABBA List, and others.

The release says the center will also provide information, connections, and assistance with locating resources. Residents may call 382-CITY if they have questions about the DRC or the resources available.