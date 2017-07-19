43-year-old man drowns at beach in Outer Banks

FRISCO, N.C. – A 43-year-old man drowned at a beach in Frisco, North Carolina.

On Wednesday at 12:33 p.m., authorities and medics responded to a report of CPR in progress on the beach in Frisco, North Carolina.

The man was pulled from the ocean by bystanders, who started CPR.

Dare County EMS and Hatteras Island Rescue Squad continued lifesaving measures, but their attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

The National Parks Service says the man is from out-of-state

Outer Banks Group Superintendent David Hallac said, “Cape Hatteras National Seashore extends our condolences to his family and friends during this very difficult time.”