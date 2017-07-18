Where to get deals for National Hot Dog Day

Wednesday, July 19 is National Hot Dog Day. As with many national days, many businesses are offering some great deals to celebrate!

Here’s your guide to some of the best deals:

Famous Uncle Al’s Hotdogs & Fries – Get a second hot dog free after the purchase of one hot dog, fries and a drink (available only at Holland Road and Virginia Beach Blvd. locations in Virginia Beach)

Burger King – 79 cent classic grilled dogs through July 31st

Hwy 55 – two hot dogs, fires and a drink for $6.99 for the month of July

Sonic – $1 hot dogs all day Wednesday

If your business has hot dog deals to share email us at web@wtkr.com