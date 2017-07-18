Virginia Beach Boulevard to unveil dedicatory signs for Martin Luther King, Jr.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The City of Virginia Beach will unveil one of five signs designating Virginia Beach Boulevard in memory of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Thursday.

The ceremony will take place at the northeast corner of Virginia Beach and Independence Boulevards at 1 p.m.

On April 18, the City Council passed a resolution authorizing signs to be erected in memory of the civil rights leader. The resolution was passed by a 9-0 vote a few days after the 49th anniversary of King’s assassination on April 4, 1968.

In addition to Independence Boulevard, signs are located where Virginia Beach Boulevard intersects Atlantic Avenue, Birdneck Road, North Great Neck Road, and Newtown Road.