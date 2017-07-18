HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Chef Jacqui from Kitchen Barn shares techniques and recipes to make the most of your summer garden harvest.
Vegetable Preservation and Preparation on Coast Live
-
Making scallop tacos with Chef Jacqui on Coast Live
-
Making summer special with Chef Jacqui on Coast Live
-
Celebrity chef Charles Chen has cool summer recipes on Coast Live
-
Great grilling tips for having tasty fun with less work on Coast Live
-
Award-winning chef shares tricks for creating restaurant quality recipes at home on Coast Live
-
-
Chef May makes prosciutto wrapped shrimp on Coast Live
-
Recipes To Step Up Your Grill Game on Coast Live
-
Ideas to wake up our summer recipe routine on Coast Live.
-
We learn to make some fun Summer adult beverages on Coast Live
-
Four Ways For Teens to Make the Most of Summer Vacation on Coast Live
-
-
We are celebrating National Wine Day (of course we are) on Coast Live
-
Tips and Recipes for Summer Party Inspiration on Coast Live
-
SPAM Tiny House of Sizzle to make stop in Virginia Beach