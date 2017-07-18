× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Extreme heat and humidity on the way again

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Gradual return of the heat and humidity… A stationary front continues to linger across the Carolina coast, keeping clouds and rain in the mix. Expect mostly cloudy skies this morning with showers possible, mainly for the Outer Banks. Some sunshine will mix in through the day with on and off showers and storms. Heavy downpours are possible but severe storms are unlikely. Highs will reach the upper 80s today, near normal for this time of year.

The stationary front will slowly drift southeast as we approach midweek. More sunshine will mix in and rain chances will drop for the second half of the work week. Expect partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or storm possible for Wednesday. Highs will warm to near 90.

Heat and humidity will climb to end the week. Highs will return to the mid and upper 90s with afternoon heat index values to 105+.

Today: Mostly to Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: SW/S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Lows in the low to mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs near 90. Winds: SW/SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Don is moving quickly west toward the Windward Islands. TS Don is centered about 250 miles ESE of Barbadoes and moving west at 18 mph. This general motion, with an increase in forward speed, is expected through Wednesday evening. On the forecast track, the center of Don will move across the Windward Islands tonight and then across the southeastern Caribbean Sea on Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is possible through tonight while Don approaches the Windward Islands. Weakening is expected on Wednesday while Don moves across the southeastern Caribbean Sea.

5:00 AM AST Tue Jul 18

Location: 11.5°N 56.2°W

Moving: W at 18 mph

Min pressure: 1007 mb

Max sustained: 50 mph

Hurricane Tracker

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 18th

1992 F0 Tornado: Pasquotank Co

