Suspect apprehended after Chesapeake doughnut shop robbed twice in one week

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police are investigating after a doughnut shop was robbed at knifepoint – again.

Police were dispatched to the Amazing Glazed in the 300 block of Johnstown Road Tuesday, where witnesses said they saw a white male armed with a knife enter the building and demand money. His face was covered.

Units arrived quickly and saw the suspect run behind an apartment complex in the area. The suspect was apprehended and taken into custody, where he is currently being interviewed.

Police believe that this is connected to the robbery that occurred at the same location on Sunday under similar circumstances.

On July 16 at 12:40 p.m., police were dispatched to the same doughnut shop.

Again, witnesses told them a white man armed with a knife came into the building and demanded money. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount.

No injuries were reported, and the investigation remains ongoing.