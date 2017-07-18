One dead in Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of 18th St. Tuesday afternoon.

Newport News Communications received a call of gunshots at approximately 3:19 p.m. and dispatched officers to an apartment building to check on the welfare.

They located a male inside who was pronounced dead by medics at approximately 3:26 p.m.

There are no details on the identity of the victim or a suspect.

Police investigation remains ongoing, and the situation is being investigated as a possible homicide.